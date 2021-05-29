Collegium Hungaricum in Rome Reopens With ‘Do Not Be Afraid’ Exhibition

The Collegium Hungaricum cultural centre in Rome has reopened to the public with an exhibition presenting works by 22 contemporary Hungarian artists.

The exhibition entitled “Do Not Be Afraid”, taking the famous quote by Pope John Paul II, has been organised as the first cultural event to introduce the International Eucharistic Congress that Budapest will host this September.

The quote has been chosen by Beáta Hauser, the show’s curator, who said the message stands today after months “of fear” raised by the pandemic.

The exhibition features more than fifty paintings, drawings, sculptures, and glass and metal structures in the centre near the Vatican.

Addressing the opening of the exhibition in the presence of representatives of the Vatican and diplomatic missions to Rome, Cardinal Piero Marini, President of the Pontifical Committee for International Eucharistic Congresses, highlighted the significance that a contemporary art exhibition has been chosen “to signal” the Budapest congress.

“The Eucharistic Congress serves as a symbol of a post-pandemic revival and hope for the whole of Europe and the world,” he said.

