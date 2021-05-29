Marcell Jankovics Dies at 80

Marcell Jankovics, honorary president of the Hungarian Academy of Arts (MMA), artist of the nation, cartoonist, graphic artist, book illustrator, and cultural historian, died at the age of 80, MMA told MTI on Saturday.

Marcell Jankovics received his Oscar nomination for the 1974 animated short movie Sisyphus. He also received a Palme d’Or for the short movieThe Struggleat the 1977 Cannes Film Festival. He has been presented multiple awards at the Kecskemét Animation Film Festival since 1985.

debreceninap.hu

wikipedia.org