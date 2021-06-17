Orbán Discusses Economic and Political Changes With Former Austrian Chancellor

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel to discuss relaunching the economy after the coronavirus pandemic and changes in European politics.

Orbán briefed Schüssel of Hungary’s successful pandemic protection efforts and its vaccination programme. They also discussed the growing importance of central Europe in the bloc, and changes in European party politics. The meeting was also attended by Orbán’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás. Schüssel, who also heads the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, is scheduled to hold a speech in Budapest later in the day, marking the fourth anniversary of the death of Helmut Kohl, German chancellor and an architect of the unified Germany.

