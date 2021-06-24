ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-December 2020

- Total assets of EU-headquartered credit institutions (excluding United Kingdom) increased by 8.23%, from €27.19 trillion in December 2019 to €29.43 trillion in December 2020
- EU non-performing loans ratio[1] (excluding United Kingdom) declined by 0.17 percentage points year on year to 2.58% over the same period
- EU average return on equity[2] was at 2.30% and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio[3] was at 15.80% in December 2020
[1] Defined as the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans.
[2] Defined as the ratio of total profit (loss) for the year to total equity.
[3] Defined as the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 capital to the total risk exposure amount.
