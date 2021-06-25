Orbán Meets FDI Head Meloni in Brussels

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the head of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz, and Katalin Novák, minister in charge of family affairs and deputy chair of Fidesz, met Giorgia Meloni, the leader of Italy’s right-wing FdI in Brussels on Wednesday evening, the prime minister’s press chief told MTI. Parties at the talks discussed European political issues and expressed commitment to unifying Europe’s right-wing parties and taking an active role in debates on the community’s future.

According to Orbán and Meloni, right-wing parties should firmly represent “many millions of European citizens that believe in the traditional family model, an European community based on strong nations, as well as shared cultural and religious roots”, Bertalan Havasi said.

