Euro area bank interest rate statistics: May 2021

Bank interest rates for corporations

Data for cost of borrowing and deposit interest rates for corporations (Chart 1)

The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator, which combines interest rates on all loans to corporations, decreased in May 2021. This decrease was due to developments in one euro area country and was driven by the interest rate effect. The interest rate on new loans of over €1 million with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to three months decreased by 16 basis points to 1.16%. This decrease was due to developments in one euro area country and was mainly driven by the interest rate effect. The rate on new loans of the same size with an initial rate fixation period of over three months and up to one year fell by 17 basis points to 1.17%. This decrease was due to developments in three euro area countries and was driven by the interest rate effect. The interest rate on new loans of over €1 million with an initial rate fixation period of over ten years decreased by 12 basis points to 1.24%. This decrease was due to developments in one euro area country and was driven by both the interest rate and the weight effects. In the case of new loans of up to €250,000 with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to three months, the average rate charged fell by 17 basis points to 1.87%. This decrease was due to developments in one euro area country and was driven by the interest rate effect.

As regards new deposit agreements, the interest rate on deposits from corporations with an agreed maturity of up to one year fell by 6 basis points to -0.24% in May 2021, driven by the interest rate effect. The interest rate on overnight deposits from corporations stayed constant at -0.01%.

The interest rate on new loans to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to one year increased by 6 basis points to 2.04%, mainly driven by the interest rate effect.

Data for bank interest rates for corporations (Table 1)

Bank interest rates for households

Data for cost of borrowing and deposit interest rate for households (Chart 2)

The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator, which combines interest rates on all loans to households for house purchase, remained broadly unchanged in May 2021. The interest rate on loans for house purchase with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to one year showed no change at 1.32%. The rate on housing loans with an initial rate fixation period of over one and up to five years fell by 6 basis points to 1.43%, driven by the weight effect. The interest rate on loans for house purchase with an initial rate fixation period of over five and up to ten years and the one on housing loans with an initial rate fixation period of over ten years remained broadly unchanged at 1.26% and 1.31%, respectively. In the same period the interest rate on new loans to households for consumption rose by 12 basis points to 5.29%. This increase was due to developments in one euro area country and was mainly driven by the weight effect.

As regards new deposits from households, the interest rate on deposits with an agreed maturity of up to one year remained broadly unchanged at 0.16%. The rate on deposits redeemable at three months’ notice and the one on overnight deposits from households stayed constant at 0.34% and 0.01%, respectively.

Data for bank interest rates for households (Table 2)

