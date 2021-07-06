Euro money market statistics: Third maintenance period 2021

Data for daily average nominal borrowing and lending turnover in the secured and unsecured markets

Unsecured market

Data for weighted average rate for unsecured wholesale sector borrowing

In the third maintenance period of 2021, which started on 28 April 2021 and ended on 15 June 2021, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €116 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €4,061 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €397 billion, i.e. 10% of the total borrowing turnover, and lending to credit institutions amounted to €177 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 62% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.57% for the interbank sector and -0.55% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.57% and -0.55% respectively in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market

Data for weighted average rate for secured wholesale sector borrowing and lending

In the third maintenance period of 2021, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €400 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €14,004 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €10,725 billion and the daily average amounted to €306 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 25% of the total nominal amount on both the borrowing and the lending side. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing and lending transactions was, respectively, -0.57% and -0.55% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.56% and -0.58% in the previous maintenance period.

