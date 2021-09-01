Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 27 August 2021

In the week ending 27 August 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 312.1 billion on account of customer and portfolio transactions. The recent allocation of special drawing rights (SDRs) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the Eurosystem central banks, as recorded in receivables from the IMF (asset item 2.1), is largely reflected in the counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF (liability item 9), which increased by EUR 118.9 billion. This allocation is part of the general SDR allocation, equivalent to USD 650 billion, to all IMF member countries, which was approved by the IMF’s Board of Governors on 2 August 2021 and came into effect on 23 August 2021. The allocation is designed to provide liquidity to the global economic system by supplementing the foreign reserves of the IMF member countries. The IMF members participating in the SDR Department received the general SDR allocation in proportion to their existing quotas.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 13.3 billion to EUR 1,420.9 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 17.3 billion to EUR 5,952.3 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 27 August 2021 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.4 billion – – Securities Markets Programme EUR 14.7 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.4 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 295.1 billion +EUR 0.4 billion -EUR 0.1 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 26.6 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 1.5 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,443.0 billion +EUR 2.9 billion -EUR 0.3 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 291.1 billion +EUR 1.0 billion -EUR 0.0 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,325.1 billion +EUR 16.9 billion -EUR 5.3 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

