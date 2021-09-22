Orbán Holds Talks With Macedonia Conservative Party Leaders

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Orbán Holds Talks With Macedonia Conservative Party Leaders

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the leader of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz, held talks with the leaders of North Macedonia’s conservative VMRO-DPMNE party in his office on Tuesday, the PM’s press chief said.

 

At the talks, Orbán underscored Hungary’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and for involving the Western Balkan country in the ongoing series of conferences on the future of the bloc, Bertalan Havasi told MTI. The talks also touched on the growing migration pressure on Europe, with the party leaders emphasising the importance of cooperation between the countries affected by the flow of migrants and the need to strengthen border protection. Orbán assured the VMRO-DPMNE party’s leader, Hristijan Mickoski, of Fidesz’s support in North Macedonia’s local elections scheduled for next month, Havasi said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

