Hungary Sending Consignment of Health Supplies to Romania

Hungary is sending 40 ventilators, 1,650 non-invasive ventilation (NIV) masks and 3,000 packages of the drug favipiravir to 20 hospitals in Romania, mostly in Transylvania, to aid the country in its management of the coronavirus epidemic, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced.

Considering that the epidemic knows no boundaries, the success of epidemic management in neighbouring countries greatly contributes to the success of Hungary’s epidemic response efforts, he said. Consultations on the best ways to help are ongoing between representatives of the Hungarian government and the Romanian government, including many ethnic Hungarians, such as Deputy Prime Minister Hunor Kelemen and Health Minister Attila Cseke, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay