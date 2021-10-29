Orbán to Attend Conservative Party Meeting in Brussels

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Orbán to Attend Conservative Party Meeting in Brussels

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is travelling to Brussels on Thursday to attend a two-day meeting of the Centrist Democrat International (CDI), a Christian democratic political formation, his press chief said.

 

During the meeting, the CDI is scheduled to hold a special leadership election, Bertalan Havasi said, adding that Orbán has been nominated for re-election as the organisation’s vice president. Another important item on the agenda will be a draft resolution submitted jointly by Hungary’s ruling Fidesz and Slovenia’s SDS party on Europe’s demographic situation, which builds on the closing statement of last month’s Demographic Summit in Budapest, he said. The draft resolution highlights the importance of measures aimed at strengthening the traditional family model, emphasises the need to keep family policy a national competence and underlines that migration cannot be used as a solution to demographic problems.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

