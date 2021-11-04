Orbán in Talks With Salvini, Morawiecki on New EU Political Group

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Wednesday held a video conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Matteo Salvini, the head of Italy’s League party, on a new political group in the European Union, the PM’s press chief said.

The EU party families of the League and Morawiecki’s Law and Justice (PiS) parties, the Identity and Democracy (ID) and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) groups, respectively, are slated to continue talks on cooperation this week, they said. Orbán, Salvini and Morawiecki also noted the success of a declaration published in June by 16 parties on the future of Europe, the protection of nation states and of traditional values, Bertalan Havasi said. Several parties and political organisations have signalled interest in signing the document, they said.

hungarymatters.hu