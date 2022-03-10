Waiting Time for Those Leaving Romania at the Borsi Border Crossing is Already More Than Eight Hours Long

Waiting time of more than 8 hours was registered on the Romanian-Hungarian border at the Borsi border crossing on Thursday morning.

The official website of the border police showed a waiting time of 500 minutes, i.e. more than 8 hours, around 9 a.m. in Romanian time for passenger cars. At the Bors II border crossing, drivers had to wait 350 minutes (nearly 6 hours).

According to the border police, a lot of Ukrainian citizens leave the country and few receive them on the Hungarian side.

The situation has not been much better since then, at 12 o’clock Romanian time, the official border of the border police still shows a waiting time of 400 minutes for Bors and 350 minutes for Bors II. At the same time, the waiting time is 240 minutes in Satu Mare County, at the Pete border crossing, and 150 minutes in the case of Nagylak II in Arad County. You can expect a waiting time of 30 minutes at the Érmihályfalva border crossing, 60 minutes at the Székelyhíd border crossing and 40 minutes at the Csanád border crossing.

For those who want to travel to Hungary from Romania, it is worth using the border crossings leading to Nyíregyháza, Békéscsaba and possibly Szeged.

