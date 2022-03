In the afternoon, people walking on the overpass noticed that a man was lying next to the overpass on Szoboszlói road.

According to the available information, ambulance service was notified of the incident. Eyewitnesses said that paramedics immediately arrived and attempted resuscitation but it was unsuccessful. Several suspected a car accident, but to our knowledge, no signs of injury could be detected on the body.

