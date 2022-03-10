The parliament elected Katalin Novák President of the Republic

Parliament elected Katalin Novák President of the Republic on Thursday.

The minister without portfolio, formerly responsible for families, received 137 votes in favor of the secret ballot, which required a two-thirds majority to succeed.

The ballot paper was put to the vote by 195 Members. Of the 188 valid votes, Katalin Novák received 137. The candidate of the opposition factions, economist Péter Róna, received 51 votes.

Katalin Novák will take office on May 10, and she will be the sixth President of the Republic after the change of regime.

MTI

Phot: MTI/Zoltán Máthé