The man who insulted the passengers on the bus and then attacked a police officer in Debrecen was detained

A man insulted the passengers on the bus and then attacked the police. The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office questioned the man, who had been convicted, as a suspect for a crime of violence against an official, and then ordered his arrest.

According to the well-founded suspicion, on the afternoon of March 7, 2022, the man from Debrecen was traveling on a scheduled bus and insulting the passengers with a drunken loudness. As he did not stop, the police officer traveling on the bus put himself on duty and, stating his police status and presenting his service card, called on the man to stop the disturbance and get off. The violation of the travel conditions was also confirmed by the bus driver.

The man then insulted and scolded the policeman, but eventually got off at the next stop. But then he turned around, trying to get back, while he continued to scold the policeman, then punched him in the face. At that time, the captain applied physical coercion to the man, which was taken over by the members of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters who arrived at the scene and produced the perpetrator.

The investigating prosecutor’s office ordered the 36-year-old man’s custody, interrogated him as a suspect, and ordered his arrest. The perpetrator has also been punished several times for violent crimes with a history of multiple convictions, and several criminal proceedings are currently pending against him, with 33 sanctioned cases on the offense register.

In the opinion of the public prosecutor’s office, the strictest coercive measure cannot be waived in view of the nature of the crime, the personal circumstances of the accused, and the conduct he has behaved.

The District Court of Debrecen decides today on the order of the arrest.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.