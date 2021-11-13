Szijjártó: Europe Facing ’Unprecedented’ Challenges

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Istanbul that Europe had never before faced such a complex set of challenges when it came to the issue of migration.

“In fact, the situation is expected to get worse, now that 30,000-35,000 people are fleeing Afghanistan on a daily basis,” the minister said, adding that this figure was expected to rise. Hungary and Europe’s interests lie in stopping the illegal migration waves as far away from the continent as possible, and this requires the help of the countries in the region and those countries situated along potential migration routes, Szijjártó said. The latter group, he said, therefore should not be encouraged to open their borders but should be supported in protecting them. Forcing the countries of the region to take in Afghan migrants would have seen a repeat of the mistakes made during the 2015 migration crisis, Szijjártó said, adding that these countries had to have a say in the decisions that impacted them.

