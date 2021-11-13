Kövér in Talks With Estonian Counterpart

Speaker of Parliament László Kövér has held talks with Estonian Speaker Juri Ratas, who is paying an official visit to Hungary, Parliament’s press office said in a statement. Kövér said Estonia-Hungary economic, cultural and defence-security ties had functioned well over the past three decades, and both countries were bound by language ties and “our struggles of thirty years ago, when Estonia and Hungary fought for their freedom and independence”.

He also referred to “problematic issues” which presented challenges to both countries and to Europe, such as illegal migration, the energy crisis, the coronavirus epidemic and climate change.

Ratas noted “smooth” relations thanks to constant contact and dialogue, and he also praised the role of the two countries’ respective legislatures in maintaining good relations. He thanked Hungary for its contribution to the protection of the Baltic airspace and its support for the Three Seas Initiative.

The speaker added that there was room to strengthen cooperation between the Visegrad Group and the three Baltic States in tourism, the economy, and person-to-person contacts.

Regarding the future of Europe, Kövér said related consultations would be successful only with strong parliamentary participation, as this was the only way to guarantee their democratic legitimacy. President János Áder also received Ratas and his delegation, the statement added.

