Deutsch Re-Elected Head of Fidesz EP Delegation

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Deutsch Re-Elected Head of Fidesz EP Delegation

The delegation of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz in the European Parliament has re-elected Tamás Deutsch as its head and Kinga Gál as chairwoman for the next two and a half years.

 

The delegation said in a statement on Tuesday that Deutsch has been serving in the post since July 2019. A founding member of Fidesz, he has been an MEP for the party since 2009. Gál has been the delegation’s chair since January last year. She has been serving as an MEP since 2004 and Fidesz’s deputy leader since November 2021, the statement said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Deutsch Re-Elected Head of Fidesz EP Delegation

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 7 January 2022

Bácsi Éva

Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: third quarter of 2021

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *