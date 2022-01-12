Deutsch Re-Elected Head of Fidesz EP Delegation

The delegation of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz in the European Parliament has re-elected Tamás Deutsch as its head and Kinga Gál as chairwoman for the next two and a half years.

The delegation said in a statement on Tuesday that Deutsch has been serving in the post since July 2019. A founding member of Fidesz, he has been an MEP for the party since 2009. Gál has been the delegation’s chair since January last year. She has been serving as an MEP since 2004 and Fidesz’s deputy leader since November 2021, the statement said.

