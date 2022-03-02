Wizz Air Helps Ukrainian Refugees With 100,000 Free Tickets

Wizz Air Helps Ukrainian Refugees With 100,000 Free Tickets

Wizz Air is providing 100,000 free tickets to Ukrainian refugees for use on continental European flights from countries neighboring Ukraine (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania), the airline told MTI.

Ukrainian refugees who want to book a flight can find more information on this website. In addition to the 100,000 free tickets, the company offers a special discounted fare for all flights.

A successful Ukrainian passport or ID card is required for successful bookings and must be presented at check-in. They added that Wizz Air has already deployed several major aircraft and additional flights in countries bordering Ukraine to support the movement of displaced persons. The statement quoted József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air, as saying: “We sympathize with the Ukrainian people in this crisis. We are committed to supporting those fleeing Ukraine to a safe place as soon as possible. “

