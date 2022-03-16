Ciuca: Romania Respects Hungarian Minority

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, in a message marking Hungary’s March 15 national holiday on Tuesday, said his government respected the identity and values of ethnic Hungarians in his country.

Ciuca wished a “blessed holiday” to Romanian Hungarians and welcomed “the diverse unity of belonging to the European Union”. The coronavirus pandemic and recent challenges have brought Romanians and Hungarians even closer, and they are not only loyal to each other but “share a solidarity with Ukrainian neighbours and friends” fleeing to the two countries, Ciuca said in his message. The Romanian prime minister said all ethnic minorities in his country enjoyed the same constitutional rights, and he expressed his gratitude to them. “God bless all Hungarians in Romania and across the world,” he said.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in statement wished ethnic Hungarians “health, peace, and prosperity” on their national holiday, when they “express their national identity and commitment to the homeland”. He praised the contribution of Romanian Hungarians to their country’s development, and pointed to “the significant role they play in implementing projects on which the country’s development rests”. Hungarians “have always enhanced Europe’s culture and the cultural heritage of mankind through their hard work and well-preserved traditions,” Iohannis said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay