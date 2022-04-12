Euro area securities issues statistics: February 2022

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 688.2 billion in February 2022. Redemptions amounted to EUR 588.9 billion and hence net issues to EUR 99.3 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents was 4.7% in February 2022, compared with 4.9% in January.

Data for debt securities

Breakdown by maturity

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities was -7.7% in February 2022, compared with -8.0% in January. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate decreased from 6.1% in January 2022 to 5.8% in February. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities decreased from 6.6% in January 2022 to 6.2% in February. The annual growth rate of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities decreased from 3.3% in January 2022 to 3.0% in February.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations decreased from 5.0% in January 2022 to 4.1% in February. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate increased from 2.2% in January 2022 to 2.6% in February. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs decreased from 7.6% in January 2022 to 7.0% in February. For the general government, this growth rate decreased from 5.2% in January 2022 to 4.9% in February.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs was -6.9% in February 2022, unchanged from January. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs increased from 3.3% in January 2022 to 3.8% in February.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities was 5.6% in February 2022, compared with 5.7% in January. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this rate of change decreased from 0.2% in January 2022 to -1.0% in February.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 6.2 billion in February 2022. Redemptions amounted to EUR 18.2 billion and hence net redemptions to EUR 11.9 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) decreased from 1.7% in January 2022 to 1.4% in February. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations decreased from 1.2% in January 2022 to 0.9% in February. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate was 1.5% in February 2022, compared with 1.6% in January. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate was 4.3% in February 2022, compared with 4.5% in January.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 9,320.1 billion at the end of February 2022. Compared with EUR 8,654.5 billion at the end of February 2021, this represents an annual increase of 7.7% in the value of the stock of listed shares in February 2022, down from 18.4% in January.