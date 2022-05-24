Orbán in Videoconference With European Council President

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held talks with Charles Michel, president of the European Council, in a videoconference in preparation for an extraordinary European Union summit set for May 30-31, on Monday.

According to information from Orbán’s press office, the talks touched on the Ukraine war’s impacts on Europe, with special regard to military concerns, as well as security of energy and food supplies. At the talks, Orbán voiced his government’s commitment to ensuring Hungary’s energy security, and urged addressing Hungary’s concerns about energy supplies before the EU should impose any sanctions on Russian oil imports, press chief Bertalan Havasi said.

