Orbán in Videoconference With European Council President

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Orbán in Videoconference With European Council President

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held talks with Charles Michel, president of the European Council, in a videoconference in preparation for an extraordinary European Union summit set for May 30-31, on Monday.

 

According to information from Orbán’s press office, the talks touched on the Ukraine war’s impacts on Europe, with special regard to military concerns, as well as security of energy and food supplies. At the talks, Orbán voiced his government’s commitment to ensuring Hungary’s energy security, and urged addressing Hungary’s concerns about energy supplies before the EU should impose any sanctions on Russian oil imports, press chief Bertalan Havasi said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Hungary, Serbia to Coordinate Positions

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2022

Bácsi Éva

Orbán in Videoconference With European Council President

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *