Orbán to Travel to Brussels From Paris

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán attended the Champions League final in Paris at the invitation of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Saturday evening and he will travel on to Brussels from the French capital, Orbán’s press chief said on Sunday.

 

The European Council is holding an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday where the heads of state and government will discuss, among others, the war in Ukraine, the serious economic crisis that results from it and the security of energy supplies, Bertalan Havasi told MTI.

 

 

