Over 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Fully 5,886 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Saturday, while another 5,617 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said Sunday.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 289 people, ORFK told MTI. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 667 refugees, 285 children among them, arriving by train, said ORFK.

hungarymatters.hu