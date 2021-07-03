Rétvári: Important for V4 to Get to Know Each Other’s Culture

It is important that the Visegrad Group (V4) countries get to know each other’s culture as much as possible, Bence Rétvári, parliamentary state secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources, said in Nagymaros on Thursday.

Rétvári addressed a cultural event celebrating Hungary’s taking over the presidency of the Visegrad Group from Poland for the next year. Rétvári told journalists that besides political and economic cooperation, cultural ties were also important. He said that historically imperialists entering the region, whether from the west, east or south, had exploited the culture of all four Visegrad countries — Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — for their own purposes while attempting to impose their own cultures. V4 cultural cooperation, however, was all about mutual respect and striving to become deeply familiar with each other’s culture.

