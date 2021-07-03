LMP: Planned Spending on Fudan Should Be Spent on Higher Education More Broadly

The opposition LMP has slammed the government for planning to spend 450 billion forints (EUR 1.3bn) on a Chinese-Hungarian project to set up Fudan University in Budapest without releasing the details of the investment.

The money could be used instead to create high-quality higher education in the entire country, LMP national board secretary Péter Ungár told an online press conference. It is still unknown what rate of interest would have to be paid on the loan that the government plans to take out for the Fudan project or whether the contract could be cancelled, he added.

hungarymatters.hu