This Could Be the Hottest Summer of All Time in the Carpathian Basin

The conclusions drawn from the spring model runs have been confirmed: the summer of 2022 will be hot and dry – and unfortunately it is already here in the east – writes physicist-climate researcher Diána Ürge-Vorsatz on her Facebook page, reflecting an article by Severe Weather.

The extreme heat and drought is due to the fact that the La Niña phenomenon, which began in the last quarter of 2021, seems to persist for months instead of having subsided by now. La Niña, unlike its more well-known counterpart, El Niño, has a cooling effect on the planet globally, but at the cost of hot and dry summers raging in Europe and North America.

“The researcher also warns that extreme dry and hot weather could lead to droughts, due to an already scarce food supply:

So we should reduce food waste, food should remain for everyone and it should remain cheaper… And when we fry in one of the hottest summers of our lives, we should think that it could be one of the coolest summers of the rest of our lives…”

