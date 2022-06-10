ECHA: one hazardous chemical added to the Candidate List

The Candidate List now has 224 entries – some are groups of chemicals so the overall number of impacted chemicals is higher. These substances may be placed on the Authorisation List in the future. If a substance is on that list, its use will be prohibited unless companies apply for authorisation and the European Commission authorises them to continue its use. Consequences of the Candidate List Under REACH, companies have legal obligations when their substance is included – either on its own, in mixtures or in articles – in the Candidate List. Suppliers of articles containing a Candidate List substance above a concentration of 0.1 % (weight by weight) have to give their customers and consumers enough information to be able to use them safely. Consumers have the right to ask suppliers whether the products they buy contain substances of very high concern. Importers and producers of articles will have to notify ECHA if their article contains N-(hydroxymethyl)acrylamide within six months from the date it has been included in the list – 10 June 2022. Suppliers of substances on the Candidate List, supplied either on their own or in mixtures, have to provide their customers with a safety data sheet. Under the Waste Framework Directive, companies also have to notify ECHA if the articles they produce contain substances of very high concern in a concentration above 0.1 % (weight by weight). This notification is published in ECHA’s database of substances of concern in products (SCIP).