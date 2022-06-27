Mi Hazánk Rejects Ukraine EU Candidancy

The radical Mi Hazánk (Our Homeland) party on Friday said it rejected the European Union candidacy granted to Ukraine, saying the country was “unprepared”.

Mi Hazánk leader László Toroczkai called it “shocking” that at the EU summit this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán “voted for granting candidate status [to Ukraine] without a single objection or condition, for example demanding a guarantee to ensure the collective rights of Hungarians living in the country”.

Meanwhile, “it is clear” that Ukraine is not prepared for the candidacy, Toroczkai said. He insisted that a multitude of “corruption cases”, the “mafia state” and Ukraine’s intention to have other countries pay for post-war reconstruction disqualified it from EU candidacy, as did its treatment of “its indigenous state-founding minorities”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay