Hungary to Provide HuF 4 M Aid to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan Province

Hungary will provide 4 million forints (EUR 10,000) worth of emergency aid to help victims of the earthquake that claimed over 1,000 lives in eastern Afghanistan, the foreign minister said on Saturday.

Two million forints will be provided through the government’s Hungary Helps humanitarian aid programme while the other 2 million by the Hungarian Ecumenical Charity, Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

“Help must be provided where the trouble occurred and it must be provided fast,” he said, noting that the earthquake measuring 5.9 in Paktika province killed over 1,000 people and destroyed most of the region’s home and infrastructure. The aid will be provided within the shortest possible period of time, he said.

