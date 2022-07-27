Monetary developments in the euro area: June 2022

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 stood at 5.7% in June 2022, after 5.8% in May, averaging 5.9% in the three months up to June. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, decreased to 7.2% in June from 7.9% in May. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) increased to 2.0% in June from 0.3% in May. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) increased to 2.3% in June from 0.6% in May.

Data for monetary aggregates

Looking at the components’ contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 5.2 percentage points (down from 5.7 percentage points in May), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed 0.5 percentage point (up from 0.1 percentage point) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 0.1 percentage point (up from 0.0 percentage point).

From the perspective of the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households decreased to 4.1% in June from 4.4% in May, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations decreased to 5.8% in June from 6.5% in May. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-monetary financial corporations (excluding insurance corporations and pension funds) increased to 11.9% in June from 10.7% in May.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

As a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), the annual growth rate of M3 in June 2022 can be broken down as follows: credit to the private sector contributed 5.1 percentage points (up from 4.7 percentage points in May), credit to general government contributed 3.5 percentage points (down from 3.7 percentage points), longer-term financial liabilities contributed 0.0 percentage point (up from -0.1 percentage point), net external assets contributed -1.3 percentage points (up from -1.9 percentage points), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed -1.6 percentage points (down from -0.6 percentage point).

Data for contribution of the M3 counterparts to the annual growth rate of M3

Credit to euro area residents

As regards the dynamics of credit, the annual growth rate of total credit to euro area residents increased to 6.2% in June 2022 from 6.0% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to general government decreased to 8.5% in June from 8.9% in May, while the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector increased to 5.2% in June from 4.8% in May.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector (i.e. adjusted for loan sales, securitisation and notional cash pooling) increased to 6.1% in June from 5.6% in May. Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 4.6% in June, unchanged from the previous month, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations increased to 6.8% in June from 5.8% in May.



Data for adjusted loans to the private sector