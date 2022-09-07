Some 12,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fully 5,381 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Monday, while another 6,343 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 209 people, ORFK told MTI on Tuesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 18 people, 5 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

