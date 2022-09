Guest nights spent in Hungarian commercial lodgings were up 15% year on year in July at 3,758,000, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Guest nights spent by domestic tourists fell by 10% to 2,384,000 from a strong base period. The number of guest nights spent by foreign visitors surged by 118% to 1,375,000 from a low base affected by international pandemic restrictions. Revenue increased by 26% to 61 billion forints (EUR 150m) in July.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay