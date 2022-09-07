Halms Hungary to Build EUR 40 M EV Parts Plant in Debrecen

Chinese-owned Halms Hungary will build a 40 million euro electric vehicle parts plant in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, a government official said.

The government is providing 1.5 billion forints (EUR 3.7m) in support for the investment which will create 300 jobs, foreign ministry state secretary Levente Magyar said. Halms Hungary’s owner, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of EV parts, decided on Hungary as the site for its first plant outside of China “after long deliberation”, he added. Halms Hungary managing director Matthew Shen said owner Huashou offers integrated solutions to makers of cars and EVs, mostly cast in aluminium. Huashou picked Debrecen for the plant to maintain closer ties with its European business partners, he added. Automatised production lines will operate at the plant, Shen said. Debrecen Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa said Huashou’s investment will be the third Chinese one in the industrial park on the southern edge of the city.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay