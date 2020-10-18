Prices for New Builds in Capital Up 6.5% in Q3

The average price per square metre of a new builds in the capital rose by an annual 6.5% to 1,045,000, real estate broker Otthon Centrum said. New homes in the 5th district, in downtown Pest, as well as in the leafy 1st, 2nd and 12th districts of Buda, were listed for over 1.5 million per square metre, while new homes in the outlying districts of Pest were priced at 680,000-850,000 per square metre. Otthon Centrum said construction of some 34,000 homes is under way in Budapest, though 38% of those still haven’t been put on the market.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay