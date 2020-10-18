Chief Medical Officer: Retirement Home Lockdowns Working

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The decision to introduce a visiting ban on elderly care homes and prohibit residents from leaving their institutions has proven effective, the chief medical officer said.

Currently there are 60 retirement homes dealing with a total of 707 active coronavirus infections, Cecília Müller told a press conference. Altogether 55 residents have recovered in the second wave of the epidemic so far, she added. The virus has only spread to 4% of retirement homes, Müller said, noting that the country’s 1,600 institutions house some 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, the chief medical officer said the youngest of the 33 Covid-19 patients who died on Thursday was 20 years old and had been suffering from a serious, rapidly progressive disease.

