Inclusive Playground Opened in Debrecen With Support from Szerencsejáték Zrt.

As part of the „Playing connects us!” Programme, an inclusive playground has been established with the financial support of Szerencsejáték Zrt. on the territory of the Family and Child Welfare Centre of the City of Debrecen. The facility is specially designed to allow children with and without disabilities to play together.

Thanks to the 40-million-HUF donation by Szerencsejáték Zrt., Debrecen has become richer with this inclusive playground, which is Hungarian development, and calls our attention to the importance of building contacts between children with and without disabilities, to love, and to attentiveness – said László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, at the inauguration of the playground held on 13 October 2020. The facility was given home in the garden of the Family and Child Welfare Centre of the City of Debrecen, which well fits the activities of the institution, as one of its important fields is to give assistance and support for people with disabilities. The city leader emphasised: there have been many developments in Debrecen over the past few years – and especially in the 2014-2020 EU development cycle – that paid special attention to the difficulties people with disabilities have.

debrecen.hu

pixabay