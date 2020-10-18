From Bocskai to Loki: An Exhibition in Debrecen Recalls Legendary Sports Successes

The exhibition presents 330 photos on 15 roll-ups, which recalls sports successes from bowling to soccer in Debrecen and Hajdú-Bihar County, starting from the foundation date of the Debrecen Gym Club in 1867 to our days. The material exhibited was selected from more than five thousand photos. The exhibition opening was attended by present and former athletes of various branches of sport who have had or had outstanding achievement, by sport leaders and by sport historians. During the opening event, Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa talked about sport as a priority issue for Debrecen. Regarding the exhibition, he said that the city had both a colourful sport present and also a colourful sport past.

debrecen.hu

pixabay