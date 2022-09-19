Hungary Sending 11,700 Vaccines to Montenegro

Hungary is sending 11,700 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Montenegro, the minister of foreign affairs and trade said on Sunday.

Due to the war in Ukraine there is much less talk about the pandemic nowadays but “coronavirus is still with us” and several countries are facing difficulties in access to vaccines, Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook. Some countries have requested assistance from Hungary and “we help those we can”, he said. The minister noted that the government had sent 41,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Transcarpathia last week. Szijjártó said it is Hungary’s vested interest that there should be peace, stability and development in the Western Balkans, adding that the current vaccine shipment might contribute to that.

