Romanian Airline AirConnect is Postponing the Start of Its Flights to Budapest Until Next Spring

The newly established Romanian AirConnect airline is postponing the start of its domestic flights to Romania and to Budapest until the end of March, Profit.ro reported, referring to the company’s statement.

The company justified the postponement by saying that the delivery of the second aircraft it had ordered was delayed, and there was also a delay in the operational preparation for the start of the flights. AirConnect also said that those who have already changed tickets for the period between October 15th, 2022 and March 25th, 2023 will be notified of the postponement by email and phone. They can ask for a refund of the price of the trip or set a later date for the trip. They will also receive a free ticket as compensation, which they must reserve by January 15th, 2023.

The airline AirConnect announced at the end of August that it will launch a Cluj-Budapest and Bucharest-Budapest flight from October 15th. However, after its announcement, the Hungarian company Aeroexpress Regional also launched flights connecting Budapest with Cluj, and Debrecen with Cluj and Marosvásárhely. According to the data published on its website, the Romanian airline AirConnect was established by five Romanian private investors with the aim of serving the regional market. The company started operating in July with a 68-seat ATR-72-600 aircraft and operated charter flights to coastal destinations popular with Romanian tourists. It previously announced that its fleet will be expanded by two more ATR-72-600s in August. With these, he wanted to start domestic flights in Romania in addition to the Budapest flights. It planned to launch flights connecting Bucharest with Nagybánya, Sibiu, Marosvásárhely and Suceava by mid-October.

