Monetary developments in the euro area: September 2022

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 increased to 6.3% in September 2022 from 6.1% in August, averaging 6.0% in the three months up to September. However, this increase was driven by a one-off technical factor, without which the annual growth rate of M3 would have declined to around 5.8% in September 2022.[1]Thecomponents of M3showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, decreased to 5.6% in September from 6.8% in August. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) increased to 8.1% in September from 4.6% in August. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) increased to 8.2% in September from 2.8% in August.

Data for monetary aggregates

Looking at thecomponents’ contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 4.1 percentage points (down from 5.0 percentage points in August), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed 1.8 percentage points (up from 1.0 percentage points) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 0.4 percentage points (up from 0.1 percentage points).



From the perspective of the holding sectors ofdeposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households stood at 4.2% in September, unchanged from the previous month, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations decreased to 6.0% in September from 7.4% in August. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-monetary financial corporations (excluding insurance corporations and pension funds) increased to 18.3% in September from 14.6% in August.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

As a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), the annual growth rate of M3 in September 2022 can be broken down as follows: credit to the private sector contributed 5.4 percentage points (as in the previous month), credit to general government contributed 2.1 percentage points (down from 2.3 percentage points), longer-term financial liabilities contributed 0.0 percentage points (down from 0.1 percentage points), net external assets contributed -1.1 percentage points (as in the previous month), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed -0.2 percentage points (up from -0.4 percentage points).

Data for contribution of the M3 counterparts to the annual growth rate of M3

Credit to euro area residents

As regards the dynamics of credit, the annual growth rate of totalcredit to euro area residentsstood at 5.5% in September 2022, compared with 5.6% in the previous month. The annual growth rate ofcredit to general governmentdecreased to 5.0% in September from 5.5% in August, while the annual growth rate ofcredit to the private sectorstood at 5.7% in September, compared with 5.6% in August.



The annual growth rate ofadjusted loans to the private sector(i.e. adjusted for loan sales, securitisation and notional cash pooling) stood at 6.9% in September, compared with 6.8% in August. Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate ofadjusted loans to householdsstood at 4.4% in September, compared with 4.5% in August, while the annual growth rate ofadjusted loans to non-financial corporationsstood at 8.9% in September, compared with 8.8% in August.

Data for adjusted loans to the private sector