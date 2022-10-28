Euro area economic and financial developments by institutional sector: second quarter of 2022

Financial Accounts for other financial institutions by subsector

As of October 2022, the quarterly financial accounts published by the European Central Bank provide a more detailed breakdown of other financial institutions (OFIs),which, after monetary financial institutions (MFIs – i.e. banks and money market funds), constitutes the second largest financial sector in the euro area. The new breakdown distinguishes other financial intermediaries, financial auxiliaries, and captive financial institutions and money lenders. For more details see: Other financial institutions explained.

Data for liabilities by financial subsector

Total euro area economy

Euro area net saving decreased to €733 billion (7.2% of euro area net disposable income) in the four quarters to the second quarter of 2022, as compared with €790 billion one quarter earlier. Euro area net non-financial investment decreased to €556 billion (5.4% of net disposable income), due to decreased investment by non-financial corporations which was only partially offset by higher investment by households, while net investment by financial corporations and general government were broadly unchanged (see Chart 2).

Euro area net lending to the rest of the world decreased to €207 billion (from €250 billion in the previous quarter), as net saving decreased more than non-financial investment. Net lending by households declined to €370 billion (3.6% of net disposable income, after 4.8%). Net lending of non-financial corporations decreased to €120 billion (1.2% of net disposable income, after 1.8%) while that of financial corporations was broadly unchanged at €91 billion (0.9% of net disposable income). The decrease in net lending by the total private sector was partially offset by a decline in net borrowing by the general government sector (-3.6% of net disposable income, after -5.0%).

Data for Euro area saving, investment and net lending to the rest of the world (Chart 2)

Households

Household financial investment increased at an annual growth rate of 2.7% in the second quarter of 2022, down from 3.0% in the previous quarter. This deceleration was mainly due to lower growth rates of investment in currency and deposits (3.8%, after 4.2%), and in shares and other equity (2.3%, after 2.8%), while life insurance and pension schemes grew at a broadly unchanged rate (1.8%) (see Table 1 below).

Households were overall net buyers of listed shares. By issuing sector, they were net buyers of listed shares issued by resident sectors and the rest of the world (i.e. shares issued by non-residents of the euro area). In net terms, households continued to sell debt securities issued by MFIs, other financial institutions, and the rest of the world, while buying debt securities issued by general government, insurance corporations and non-financial corporations (see Table 2.2. in the Annex).

The household debt-to-income ratio[1] decreased to 95.3% in the second quarter of 2022 from 95.9% in the second quarter of 2021. The household debt-to-GDP ratio decreased to 58.7% in the second quarter of 2022 from 60.9% in the second quarter of 2021 (see Chart 3).

Data for financial investment and financing of households (Table 1)