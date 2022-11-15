Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 11 November 2022

In the week ending 11 November 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 367.9 billion.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 77.4 billion to EUR -2,576.9 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 48.4 billion to EUR 6,467.1 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 11 November 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Securities Markets Programme EUR 2.8 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 303.3 billion +EUR 0.3 billion – Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 23.8 billion – -EUR 0.0 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,586.9 billion +EUR 3.4 billion -EUR 1.1 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 344.7 billion +EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.1 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,683.6 billion +EUR 3.4 billion -EUR 3.1 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

ecb.europa.eu