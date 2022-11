Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is scheduled to attend the second trilateral summit of the leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia in Belgrade on Wednesday, the PM’s press chief told MTI.

According to Serbian press reports, Orbán, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will hold a press conference after the talks. The first such summit, focusing on efforts against illegal migration, was held in Budapest on October 3, Bertalan Havasi said.

hungarymatters.hu