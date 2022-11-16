Strong Defence Industry in Hungary’s Security Interest

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Strong Defence Industry in Hungary’s Security Interest

Building a strong defence industry is in Hungary’s security interest, investments in the sectors ensure the country a strategic advance, the defence minister said on Tuesday in Brussels, on the sidelines of a meeting of EU defence ministers.

 

The government will set up a national defence innovation system connected to the international network, Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky told MTI. As part of ongoing ministry reshuffles, N7 National Defence Industry Innovation Holding Ltd will be moved from the technology and industry ministry to the defence ministry, he said. The company will be headed by outgoing Technology and Innovation Minister László Palkovics, Szalay-Bobrovniczky added. The restructuring has also involved changes and streamlining at the defence ministry, Szalay-Bobrovniczky said. He said that Gáspár Maróth, the state secretary for defence developments, would leave his post as of November 15, with his tasks to be taken over by Gábor Gion, state secretary for strategic analysis. Szalay-Bobrovniczky praised the “timeless merit” of Maróth’s work as government commissioner and state secretary in preparing Hungary’s defence and army development scheme.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Family Support Measures Expanded for Men

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Strong Defence Industry in Hungary’s Security Interest

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Potápi Marks Hungarian Diaspora Day

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *