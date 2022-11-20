Eleventh Grade Student Died While Working Out at a Gym

She collapsed in the gym.

A 17-year-old girl lost her life in one of the Gyulafehérvár (Transylvania) fitness halls on Saturday afternoon. Alba24.ro reports that the eleventh-grade student felt sick during an exercise, further details of the tragedy were not disclosed at the parents’ request. Her heart stopped, and the paramedics who arrived at the scene could no longer revive her. The girl was a student at Horea, Cloșca and Crișan Líceum in Gyulafehérvár, according to the local portal. The police initiated an investigation into the matter.

