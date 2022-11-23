Head of Warsaw National Cultural Centre Awarded Hungarian Cross of Merit, Gold Cross

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Rafał Wiśniewski, the head of Poland’s National Cultural Centre (NCK), was awarded on Monday the Hungarian Cross of Merit, Gold Cross, at Hungary’s embassy in Warsaw, in recognition of his work popularising Hungarian and central European music in Poland.

 

NCK has been organising the Eufonie festival since 2018, with programmes including works by Béla Bartók, Zoltán Kodály, Ernő Dohnányi, György Ligeti and other Hungarian composers, in the interpretation of world-class artists such as the Budapest Festival Orchestra, conductors Zsolt Nagy and Iván Fischer, organist László Fassang and pianist Zoltán Fejérvári. On Friday, NCK secretariat leader Wieslawa Mayer was handed the Gold Cross, and literary translators Anna Butrym and Daniel Warmuz received the Silver Cross.

 

 

hunagrymatters.hu

