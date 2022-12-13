Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 December 2022

In the week ending 9 December 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 367.5 billion.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 3.4billion to EUR -2,656.1 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility(liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 13.1 billion to EUR 6,237.3 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes(asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.