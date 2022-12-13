Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 December 2022

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 December 2022

In the week ending 9 December 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 367.5 billion.

 

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 3.4billion to EUR -2,656.1 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility(liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 13.1 billion to EUR 6,237.3 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes(asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 9 December 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Securities Markets Programme EUR 2.8 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 302.2 billion +EUR 0.6 billion -EUR 0.6 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 23.8 billion -EUR 0.0 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,591.3 billion +EUR 4.8 billion -EUR 0.7 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 344.7 billion +EUR 0.1 billion -EUR 0.3 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,687.4 billion +EUR 3.8 billion -EUR 1.6 billion

 

 

ecb.europa.eu

pixabay

Related Posts

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 December 2022

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Most plastic consumption in Europe lacks direct policy targets and data

Bácsi Éva

Calls for EU lobbying rules to be reformed grow as corruption scandal rocks Brussels

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *