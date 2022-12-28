Forbes: the wealth of the richest Ukrainians has almost been reduced to half since the beginning of the Russian intervention

The combined wealth of the richest Ukrainians has almost been reduced to half, by more than 20 billion dollars, to 22.5 billion dollars, since the beginning of the Russian intervention in February, according to the Ukrainian edition of Forbes magazine.

This year, Forbes evaluated only the twenty richest Ukrainians, the newspaper noted.

The richest businessman in Ukraine remains the head of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical company and the DTEK holding, Rinat Akhmetov. The compilers of the list estimate his fortune at $4.4 billion, which has shrunk considerably from $13.7 billion in February. He owns the Azovstal and Ilyich steelworks, which were located in Mariupol, which was practically razed to the ground and is currently under Russian control.

The second and third places are occupied by representatives of the IT sphere, Maxim Litvin and Alexey Shevchenko, both with a fortune of 2.3 billion dollars, in February they both had a fortune of 4 billion dollars.

Viktor Pinchuk is in fourth place on the list. The fortune of the entrepreneur interested in the metallurgical and real estate business decreased less than the average, from $2.6 billion in February to $2.2 billion.

The top 20 also includes former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, whose fortune has decreased from $1.6 billion to $730 million.

In relation to the presentation of the list, the paper noted that 2022 is not the time for wealth measurements. Many of the assets of those on the list were destroyed, came under Russian control, or suffered serious damage. Relocating production, establishing new logistics chains, reorganizing access to foreign markets, and finding suppliers all take time.

MTI